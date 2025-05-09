Hajj 2025: Madina Team visits kitchens, frowns at quality of material 

The Madina Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for the 2025 Hajj in charge of feeding has inspected all the contracted kitchens, with the Coordinator expressing concern on the quality of materials used by some caterers.

The development was reported in a statement issued by Suwaiba Ahmed of the NAHCON from Madina in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Specifically, the team is to ascertain the kitchens’ readiness to serve Nigerian pilgrims, focusing on hygiene, quality of food, as well as the facilities.

Ahmed reported that during a meeting prior to the inspection, the Madina Coordinator, Alhaji Abdulkadir Oloyin, raised the issue of food packaging, where he complained that “some of the caterers use sub-standard plastic containers”, declaring them as “unacceptable”.

She added that the engagement agreed on a particular packaging to be used, for uniformity, by all the caterers, reiterating the importance of adhering to the menu given to them by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria as well as delivering the food to the pilgrims’ accommodation on time.

Alhaji Oloyin warned that there would be consequences on violators.

The Head of Madina Feeding Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Kabir, led the team to the seven kitchens contracted for the operation.

Aspects inspected included cleanliness of the facilities and equipment, as well as staff, all of which determine effective delivery.

Meanwhile the committee in charge of accommodation is working diligently to ensure that everything is in place before the arrival of the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, scheduled to start on Friday (today).

