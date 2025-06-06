Hajj 2025: Lagos pilgrims pray for state, leaders, Nigerians at Arafah

The Lagos State pilgrims have gathered at the plain of Arafah, offered prayers for Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Taofeek Lawal, on Thursday.

Lawal explained that the gathering at the plain of Arafah which marks a significant aspect of the Holy pilgrimage exercise, is in line with Islamic tradition, that every pilgrim performing Hajj must be physically present on the mountain to complete Hajj rites.

Apart from offering prayers, other activities carried out by the state officials, included: lecture on the significance of Arafah delivered by an erudite Islamic Scholar, Imam Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, who emphasized that the mountain of Arafah is the meeting point for Prophet Adam and his wife Hawau (Eve) after they were chased out of paradise by Allah, for their disobedience to His commandments.

Highpoint of the event was the declaration of all pilgrims as legitimate Alhajis and Alhajas by the Amir-ul-Hajj/Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode.

He congratulated everyone for the privilege and encouraged them to allow the teachings of Hajj to reflect in their personal lives, businesses and relationship with fellow human beings.

He used the occasion to appreciate Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who made a video call to felicitate with the pilgrims.

Similarly, he thanked the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and other government functionaries for their cooperation and support towards the success of the Hajj exercise.

The Eagle Online reports that pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj began the major rituals on Wednesday, the eight of Dhul-Hijjah with their movement from Makkah to Mina from where they moved to Arafah on Thursday.

They will proceed to Musdalifah to pick pebbles to be thrown at the Jamarat on Friday, the 10th till the 12th Dhul-Hijjah, as prescribed by Muhammad.(SAW).

A total of 1,315 pilgrims from Lagos are participating in the current Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

No fewer than 42,000 pilgrims, out of about 1.4 million pilgrims from different parts of the world, are participating from Nigeria.

