Hajj 2025: Include feeding menu in pilgrims’ enlightenment programmes, CSO urges states’ pilgrims boards/agencies

Independent Hajj Reporters, a faith-based nonprofit organization that reports and advocates for workable hajj policies, has called on States’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions to include proposed feeding menus as part of their respective ongoing enlightenment programmes for intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

IHR said the call became necessary due to past experiences, whereby some pilgrims complain about the nature or quantity of food supplies to them.

“We recall an unfortunate incident during last year’s Hajj when some pilgrims shared pictures of meals served to them, alleging that it was either inadequate or distasteful” IHR said in a statement Tuesday signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed.

The Civil Society Organization also said officials from the states should take advantage of the final days of their enlightenment programme to inform intending pilgrims about the expected feeding menu so that they will be aware of what to expect while in Saudi Arabia. States should enlighten their intending pilgrims on the menu and the limitations of choices to avoid potential conflicts during the hajj operations.

“Now that all service provision contracts have been signed, officials already know the type of food that their pilgrims will receive; as such, they should be informed about the nature of the meals and how many times a day.

“This we believe will prepare the minds of the pilgrims and reduce to the barest minimum any misgivings over the feeding menu at the holy land”.

IHR also said, all pilgrims requiring special feeding, like those with digestive disorders like celiac disease or food allergies, Patients with swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) and People with specific dietary restrictions due to chronic health conditions like diabetes, should be considered in the preparation of the menu.

“Rice is the staple food item in Saudi Arabia, which is hardly eaten by diabetics. We therefore urge officials to take cognizance of this and work with diabetic pilgrims in their entourage to find a common ground.”

IHR also calls on intending pilgrims not to abandon their food at their accommodation, “only to go line up to collect Sabil that is not as tasty as the one they paid for in their fare”.

“Adequate enlightenment is needed to dissuade our pilgrims from queuing for sabil especially when they are being supplied a meal in their accommodations.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria often ensures that the feeding menu of the Nigerian Hajj contingent reflects the country’s food patterns; as such, there is no need for pilgrims to abandon what is prepared for them based on their expectations and start scampering for foreign prepared meals.

