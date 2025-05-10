Hajj 2025: Inaugural flight, Bauchi pilgrims arrive in Madina+ Video

The inaugural flight of the Nigerian pilgrims has arrived in Madina, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, over 300, from Abia, Bayelsa and Imo States, South East and South- South regions of the country, respectively arrived in the city on Saturday.

They were received by Nigeria’s acting ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ibrahim Modibo Umar.

Also Read

Similarly, a ceremonial reception of the first batch of Bauchi pilgrims was conducted, as they arrived at their hotel in Madina.

The ceremony was organised by Mashariq Dhahabiyya, one of the companies contracted to serve the Nigerian pilgrims.

Post Views: 4