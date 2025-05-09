Hajj 2025: Gov. Sanwo-Olu set to bid farewell to Lagos pilgrims

Tajudeen Balogun

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to bid farewell to the state’s intending pilgrims embarking on holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Taofeek Lawal.

The statement on Friday indicated that the announcement was made by the Board’s Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, on Thursday, adding that the ceremony, with the theme: “The position of Hajj in Islam,” will hold at De-Blue Roof, Lagos Television (LTV), Agidingbi, Ikeja on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Ajomagberin pointed out that Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, are expected to grace the occasion.

Also expected are the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa; Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde; Head of Service (HoS), Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro; Chairman, House Committee on Home Affairs, Hon. Jibril Abdukareem; and Commissioner for Home Affairs/Amir-ul-Hajj, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, amongst many other dignitaries.

Ajomagberin emphasised that the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Olohuntoyin Abou-Nollah, would lead other Islamic clerics and Divisional Imams to offer special prayers for the intending pilgrims towards a successful Hajj exercise.

Dr. Nuha Lawal-Jinadu, Associate Professor, Arabic Language, Lagos State University, will deliver a lecture on the theme of the flag off ceremony.

Ustadh Musa Abdul Fattaah is billed to entertain guests with Madhu Nabiy.

Meanwhile, Ajomagberin has urged all the intending pilgrims, their families, and friends to ensure that they attend the auspicious occasion in large numbers, stressing that officials of the State and Federal Government agencies would be in attendance to further enlighten them on what they need to know about the spiritual journey and what they should avoid in their luggage.

Similarly, the Central Working Committee (CWC) led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, has organised a special prayer session for the success of the 2025 Hajj operation, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration, and Nigerians in general.

The prayer, which was held on Thursday at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, GRA, Ikeja, was led by the Chairman, Dawah sub-committee, Prof. Kabir Paramole, with members of the CWC, staff of the Board, Ulamah, and Hajj guides in attendance.

