Hajj 2025: First batch of pilgrims arrive Lagos

The first batch of Lagos State Pilgrims that participated in the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned.

The 423 pilgrims comprising 179 males and 244 females touched down in Lagos on Tuesday via a Flynas Airbus XY9014.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Working Committee and Special Adviser to the governor on Islamic Matters, Dr Jebe Abdullahi and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Abdullahi expressed satisfaction with the 2025 Hajj operations, describing it as fantastic and hitch-free.

He appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode and other officials for their support at the huge success recorded.

“We are indeed grateful to Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy who have continued to provide succour for the Hajj operations in Lagos State.

“The efforts of the state government were also complimented by the Saudi Arabia authority’s numerous initiatives such as Hajj Pass that made them eligible to perform the exercise and clean the city of Makkah from any form of intrusion.

“Lagos also secured one of the best accommodations that enabled the pilgrims to exhibit good conduct during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Abdullahi enjoined the pilgrims to reflect on the lessons of the spiritual exercise and allow the message to manifest in their lives, businesses and other endeavours.

He said that the exercise had raised the bar of operationalisation of Hajj process in Lagos State and Nigeria.

He added that the continuous collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other stakeholders would improve the scale of performance in the coming years.

The committee chairman assured that the remaining pilgrims would be transported back in accordance with the schedule of NAHCON.

He said that all measures have been put in place for a safe home bound journey.

