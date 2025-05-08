As the airlift of this year’s intending pilgrims to Hajj 2025 commences today, a faith-based Civil Society Organization, Independent Hajj Reporters, has called on all involved providing one for of service or another to act with the fear of God.

IHR states that Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and any service in that regard draws immense rewards from Allah (SWT).

“Beyond any economic gains, any service rendered to one’s best abilities to the guests of Ar Rahman will surely earn those who offered the services Allah’s mercy,” IHR said in a statement signed by its national coordinator Ibrahim Mohammed.

The CSO urges officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), those from across the States and FCT to abide by their Standard Operating Procedures, especially as regards the invitation of pilgrims to transit camps.

“We have had scenarios in the past whereby intending pilgrims are asked to report to camp after being informed that they will be airlifted within 24 hours, only for such pilgrims to spend several days there, thereby exposing them to untold hardships even before they arrive in Saudi Arabia”

“Officials should also be open and transparent concerning the distribution of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to the pilgrims”, IHR said.

The CSO also urges all service providers, both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to abide by their terms of engagement.

“To the pilgrims themselves, we urge you all to know that Allah chose you out of over a billion Muslims to perform this important religious obligation, the result of which is Aljalnah Firdausi.

“Your goals should be to perform Hajj Mabrur, and anything that tries to come in the way of that should be seen as a distraction and a gimmick by Ibils, the cursed one, to deny you the chance to achieve your aims.

“Your patience will be tested not just by officials but by service providers and even fellow pilgrims themselves. Kindly ignore everything, remain patient and focus on your Hajj rites.

“Know that officials are human beings too who are there to serve you, but can make mistakes,” the CSO said.

