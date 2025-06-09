Hajj 2025: CSO commends NAHCON on service delivery, complains on medical support 

The Independent Hajj Reporters has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria state pilgrims’ welfare boards, Saudi-based service providers, and other stakeholders for the improvement in service delivery during the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise.

Still, the group raised concerns about inadequate medical support provided to Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah and delay in establishment of the clinic in Makkah.

These were contained in a press release issued by the group’s National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, on Monday

As the exercise has officially ended, IHR urged NAHCON to urgently review and improve its medical services policy to avoid a repeat in future Hajj operations.

Despite this, the IHR Coordinator noticed that from Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims, feeding arrangements, transportation within the Kingdom, and the allocation of tent spaces in Mina and Arafat showed significant improvement compared to previous years.

The organization also praised the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for effectively curbing the yearly intrusion of unauthorized persons into the Mina tent areas – a move that created more space for duly registered pilgrims from all participating countries.

“This year, complaints of poor-quality meals and late food delivery were nearly nonexistent,” the statement noted, adding “This is largely due to NAHCON’s strategic decision to contract two service providers, which introduced competition and led to improved food services and additional amenities.”

IHR further commended Nigerian pilgrims for conducting themselves with dignity and integrity, citing several instances where pilgrims returned misplaced funds to their rightful owners. “They have been true ambassadors of Nigeria, and we pray Allah rewards them abundantly,” it added.

“However, IHR raised concerns about the inadequate medical support provided to Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah and the delayed establishment of the clinic in Makkah. The group urged NAHCON to urgently review and improve its medical services policy to avoid a repeat in future Hajj operations” the release complained.

IHR also called for transparency, regarding the failure to process visas for over 2,500 intending pilgrims within the timeline approved by the Saudi authorities.

“Most notably, the organization decried the poor treatment of pilgrims who travelled through private tour operators. According to IHR, many of these pilgrims were accommodated in isolated areas in Mina without basic amenities. “At the time of our visit, we observed that several tents lacked mattresses, and pilgrims were forced to sleep on mats or makeshift bedding,” the statement alleged.

“We call for an independent investigation into the matter and appropriate action against any individual or group responsible for the substandard services rendered to private pilgrims,” IHR stated.

As the return journey begins on June 13, IHR called on all stakeholders to intensify efforts to ensure a smooth and timely airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria.

IHR is a faith-based civil society organization, dedicated to monitoring and reporting Hajj activities.

