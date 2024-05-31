Hajj 2024: NACHON admits delayed staff stipend, seeks understanding

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has admitted that the financial downturn that impacted many aspects of the 2024 Hajj operations did not leave out the payment of the Commission’s staff stipend for the ongoing exercise.

Following this, NAHCON Chairman, Jalal Arabi, solicited maximum support and cooperation from all the concerned parties.

A statement signed on his behalf by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, Arabi indicated that he was fully aware that not all would be happy with “this drastic departure from the past”, still, said the reality reflects the situation in which the whole country finds itself.

The NAHCON boss regretted the situation, knowing how exerting Hajj operations are to staff and their families.

Following the financial constraints, the statement confirmed that certain allowances peculiar to NAHCON staff would remain suspended for the time being.

“Despite this challenging situation, the Commission remains hopeful that as conditions improve, staff allowances may be reassessed even if it were a minimal increase. However, this time around, staff will be given the option of returning to Nigeria after putting 21 days of service if they opt to return” the statement indicated.

For the same factor, Usara disclosed that not all staff members were deployed for the offshore assignment, noting that normally, staff deployment for the offshore operations is staggered due to the nature of tasks they are expected to perform.

She said: “While the Commission would have preferred to travel with all its staff to facilitate easier coordination, the current financial circumstances necessitated difficult decisions to ensure the viability of the operations”.

The NAHCON Chairman acknowledged the dedication and commitment of his staff and expressed gratitude for their understanding during this challenging period, reassuring all stakeholders of the Commission’s continued efforts to “navigate these financial challenges while prioritising the well-being of pilgrims, its personnel and the success of the Hajj”.

In the meantime, Mallam Arabi has communicated the situation to staff on offshore assignment via zoom meeting where he explained that the tight situation made the Commission find itself in the present situation, therefore, sought their understanding.

Usara disclosed that it was the same condition that led NAHCON to request for medical volunteerism by National Medical Team members, adding that allowances of all operational Committee members: including Media Team, Ulama, Security and other Stakeholders remain affected due to budgetary limitations.