Hajj 2024: Kaduna Pilgrims Agency set to deposit N2.5m

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has set N2.5 million as initial deposit to be paid for the 2024 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu said this at a press briefing Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said that intending pilgrims would be expected to pay up to N4.5 million by December 31, for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Arrigasiyyu however said the actual fare for the pilgrimage will be announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He said all intending pilgrims must present themselves physically at the registration centres across the state as the agency will not register anyone by proxy.

The Executive Secretary urged all Hajj registration officers in local government areas across the state to be diligent during the registration process.