Hajj 2023: NAHCON gives update on airlifted pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, flights 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that it has transported 33,818 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 80 flights operations from May 26 to June 8.

NAHCON’s Coordinator in Madina, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud stated this at a news conference Thursday in Madina, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mahmud, who said the pilgrims were accommodated in 31 hotels, added that 10,386 pilgrims had moved to Makkah, to continue with the next phase of the Hajj ritual.

He said the commission had established a Central Clinic in Madina as part of efforts to provide effective healthcare services to the pilgrims, adding that it also set up three clinic outposts in strategic areas to attend to the health needs of the pilgrims.

“As at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, a total of 80 flights conveying 33,818 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and they were all accommodated in 31 hotels.

“Pilgrims have been performing their prayers in the Prophet’s mosque and visiting some religious and historical places in Madina,” he said.

The Coordinator assured that the Commission was working assiduously towards addressing some challenges arising from pilgrims’ accommodation and feeding.

He said the Commission previously encountered challenges with pilgrims’ accommodation and feeding, adding that everything had been addressed.

Mahmud reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the NAHCON towards ensuring that the pilgrims perform their Hajj rites with ease, while staying the minimum possible days in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims from the 36 States and the FCT Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Boards, agencies and tour operators are expected to join other Muslims from around the world to perform this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and its compulsory on every matured Muslim, with good health and adequate financial capacity.