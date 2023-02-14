Hajj 2023: NAHCON announces screening date for airlines

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced that screening of airlines for the 2023 Hajj operation will commence in the first week of March.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said this at an interactive session with newsmen Tuesday in Abuja.

Hassan said that the aim of the interactive session with the media was to foster a deeper understanding with media professionals.

He said that the commission was working assiduously to ensure that the 2023 Hajj operation was conducted smoothly to enable the Nigerian pilgrims perform an acceptable hajj rite.

Hassan said: ” You are aware that 95,000 seats have been given to the NAHCON and I must also tell you that we have gone to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for our first Pre-Hajj visit in order to familiarise and screen service providers.

”We have already allocated hajj slots to the 36 states of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the Armed Forces.

”We are in the process of doing so many other things after which we will have another media interface.

”We intend to start screening the airline by the first week of March. I can assure you that this year’s hajj will be hitch free.

”This year the coast is very clear by God’s grace.”

In his goodwill message, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operation, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji-Hardawa, said that the Commission was determined to satisfy the expectations of the Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s hajj.

He said that the leadership of the Commission was always open to suggestions and prepared to answer questions from the media as credible partners of the commission.

NAN