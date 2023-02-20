Hajj 2023: NAHCON allocates 4,913 slots to Katsina

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated a total of 4,913 slots to Katsina State for the 2023 Hajj.

Executive Director of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki, made the disclosure Monday in Katsina when he addressed a news conference.

He said intending pilgrims would be required to deposit the minimum of N2.5 million with the board pending the announcement of the final fare by NAHCON.

“By the receipt of the 95,000 Hajj seats approved for Nigeria by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria allocated 4,913 slots to Katsina State.

“Gov Aminu Masari, in line with the figure, approved the revised distribution to the 34 local government areas to effectively mobilise and facilitate continuous registration of intending pilgrims across the state.

“All those wishing to pay their deposits will use this window of opportunity to register on time, as priority will be accorded on a first-come, first served basis,’’ he said.

Nuhu-Kuki also told newsmen that the board would soon begin pilgrims’ education and enlightenment programmes at its various zones.