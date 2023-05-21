Hajj 2023: Kwara intending pilgrims to be airlifted this week 

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has confirmed that the first batch of intending pilgrims from the State will be airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdukadri, announced this while speaking during the enlightenment programme for intending pilgrims held at Gerewu in Adewole Area, Ilorin.

While airlifting will commence Friday, May 26, distribution of bags and uniform he also announced would begin Wednesday, May 24.

The Executive Scribe added that the pilgrims would be vaccinated Tuesday, May 23.

Abdulkadri advised the intending pilgrims to be law abiding and have good intention of going to Hajj to serve God.

He however warned them against engaging in acts capable of tarnishing Nigeria’s image.

“We enjoin you to avoid fighting with anybody, avoid indecent dressing and avoid the use of abusive words in the holy land,” he said.

Dr Abdulkadir Sambaki also advised intending pilgrims to be law abiding and conscious of Allah in all their undertakings while in Nigeria and the holy land.

“They should abide by the law of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia authorities because there is no room for disobedience for all intending pilgrims,” he said.

He announced that a total of 3,740 pilgrims would perform this year’s Hajj from the State.

The Officer in-charge of the State National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Ilorin airport, Hajia Abibat Babaita, also cautioned them not to go to Saudi Arabia with illicit drugs.

She urged them not to go to Saudi Arabia with contraband drugs like cocaine, lexotan and tramadol, among others.

Babaita said that any intending pilgrim on recommended drugs should come with doctor’s prescription and not go with commercial quantity.

In his lecture, the Grand Khadi of Kwara, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, advised all intending pilgrims to return any property kept in their care before going to Saudi Arabia, saying that returning from the journey is in the hands of God.

Kamaldeen also urged them to pay off their debts or put it on record for family to see before leaving for the holy land incase of any incident the family will repay the debt.

The Grand Khadi also enjoined them to settle any misunderstanding they have with any body before going performong the Hajj.