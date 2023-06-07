Hajj 2023: Gov. Obaseki bids Edo intending pilgrims farewell

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo Wednesday in Benin bade farewell to the 432 intending pilgrims from the state going to Saudi Arabia Thursday to perform Hajj.

Obaseki, who visited the Hajj camp to bid intending pilgrims farewell, charged them to pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges.

“This year’s Hajj for me, is very significant because Nigeria is facing challenges. I know that with God, nothing is impossible and that is why He has made it possible for you to embark on this journey to Makkah.

“This year’s Hajj is one of sacrifice, supplications, prayers and giving everything to ensure that God has mercy on us and pulls Nigeria back on the right track,’’ the governor said.

Obaseki assured that work on the expansion of the Hajj camp would begin before the pilgrims returned from Saudi Arabia.

He said the government would need to expand the camp because the state’s population of Muslims was on the increase.

In his remarks, Chairman, Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, said the governor, his deputy, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie personally sponsored 50 intending pilgrims.

Sheik Ibrahim said the governor sponsored 40 persons; Shaibu sponsored six persons, while Ogie sponsored four pilgrims respectively.

“Four hundred and thirty-two intending pilgrims including two officials are going for this year’s Hajj. 190 are female and 242 are male,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the 2023 Hajj recorded the highest number of pilgrims since the creation of Edo on Aug. 27, 1991, adding that the governor had been very supportive.