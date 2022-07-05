Hajj 2022: NAHCON airlifts 29,128 pilgrims, 920 officials

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has so far airlifted 29,128 pilgrims and 920 officials in 73 flights into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs of NAHCON, Fatima Usara, made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday in Abuja.

Usara also revealed that most of the pilgrims had been moved to Makkah in preparation for Arafat slated to take place on July 10.

“From the Private Tour Operators, 8,620 visas have been processed and about 7,000 of the intending pilgrims are currently in Saudi Arabia.

“In addition, NAHCON and leadership of Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators in Nigeria (AHOUN) assure that all LTO pilgrims will be flown out of Nigeria before 12 midnight today.

“The rescue operation will be conducted in Abuja, Lagos, and Kano states. FlyNas will provide three aircraft, while Kam Air, another Saudi Airline, has been contacted on standby in case there is need to deploy another aircraft.”

“Meanwhile, All Tour Operators are to call the following numbers to coordinate movement of the pilgrims. They are; Nasiru Chamo, 08069776880, Kano zone, Mansur, 08035043330, Abuja zone and Alh Kazeem, 0802 304 8180, Lagos zone.

She said that the management of NAHCON and the AHOUN leadership urged the affected pilgrims to assemble at the agreed location for screening and consequent conveyance to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Usara said that the commission was determined to ensure that no intending pilgrims were left behind in Nigeria God willing.

According to her, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Dhikrullahi Hassan, will remain behind to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

No fewer than 43,000 Nigerian pilgrims registered through 36 states, FCT and licensed tour operators are expected to partake in this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia.