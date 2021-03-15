Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s wife, Kay Hagler, has dismissed the conspiracy theories that her husband died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine, describing the suggestion as a “stupid comment”.

The former middleweight champion of the world tragically died on Saturday at the age of just 66.

Hagler’s son, James, told TMZ earlier on Saturday that his father had been taken to hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing and he passed away around four hours later at his New Hampshire home.

Kay announced on Facebook: “I am sorry to make a very sad announcement.

“Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire.

“Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler’s opponent in their 1985 all-time classic, Tommy Hearns, wrote on Instagram before his death that he was fighting the effects of a COVID-19 vaccine.

After it was suggested that the vaccine was the cause of death, Hearns wrote again on Instagram: “Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti-vaccine campaign… it’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.”

Kay Hagler has now explained further, mourning her husband and dismissing the vaccine theory.

“I would like to speak with my heart to all of you,” Kay wrote on Facebook.

“I apologize if my English is not written correctly but I hope everyone understands me in this difficult moment.

“After 31 years the love of my life is gone and my life without him no longer makes sense, but I can feel him next to me even now and he’s telling me not to give up and be strong for him.

“Thank you for your love, he loved people so much, he loved you all he was happy when he read your comments he was a special person the most beautiful person i had ever met in all my life.

“I was the only person close to him until the last minute, and I am the only person that know how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen. For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.

“Marvin hated funerals and therefore there will be no funerals or church celebrations he wants to be remembered with a happy smile but I would be happy if each of you can light a candle for him. However there is something special that I will do because it was his wishes and you will be informed at the right time by me I just need time.

“Thank you all for your love. Kay G. Hagler.”

Hagler’s death has only been attributed to “natural causes” by his family.