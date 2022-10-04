Haaland wins September Etihad Player of the Month

Erling Haaland’s blistering start to the 2022/23 season has seen him bag a second successive Etihad Player of the Month award.



City fans voted in their thousands in the September poll, but it was Haaland who pulled clear of team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, who both polled many thousands of votes between them.



But Haaland, who took the August vote, won his second Club award after scoring five goals in four games last month.



Ironically, all three of September’s candidates started October in stellar fashion with Foden and Haaland bagging hat-tricks and De Bruyne claiming two more assists.