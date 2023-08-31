Haaland beats Messi, De Bruyne to win UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Erling Haaland has won the UEFA Player of the Year award presented on Thursday ahead of Kevin de Bruyne, and Lionel Messi.
The UEFA Player of the Year award is set to honor the outstanding achievements in European football from the previous season.
The UEFA jury, consisting of respected coaches and journalists chosen by European Sports Media, carefully selected the top three players from the 2022/23 season