Gynaecologist identifies causes of female sexual disorder

Dr. Adaora Ukoh, an Abuja-based Gynaecologist, said on Tuesday that alcoholism and drug abuse were the leading causes of female sexual disorder worldwide.

Ukoh disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

She said though lack of sex drive was common in women than in men, the condition could be corrected as it was more of a psychological disorder.

According to her, lack of sexual urge in some women could be temporary, stressing that many women would get over it themselves or with the help of psychosexual assistance.

She said statistics available indicated that 700 out of 1,000 women would experience lack of libido in their life time.

The physician said women with such disorders would not have a problem with orgasm but had no real desire to have sex due to the lack of interest.

Ukoh said: “Loss of iron during menstruation, diseases such as diabetics could lead to loss of sexual appetite in women.

“Post-baby coolness that happens after childbirth due to hormonal changes, which occur after giving birth, contributes to lack of sex drive.

“General trauma of childbirth also plays a part.

“And after having a baby, many women are too exhausted to think about sex.”

Ukoh added that some drugs such as tranquillisers, abnormalities in the production of luteinizing hormone could also reduce sex drive in women.

Ukoh also explained that loss of libido in women could be due to lack of androgenic (male) hormones, such as testosterone.

According to Ukoh, loss of libido in women could be psychological, explaining that when a woman is having a bad time emotionally she lacks interest in sex.

The expert also said that stress, depression, anxiety, rape, latent lesbianism as well as childhood problems are contributory factors to loss of sex appetite.

She, however, stressed that menopause doesn’t reduce libido in women rather, many women could become sex hungry and have more orgasms during the postmenopausal part of their lives.

Ukoh advised women experiencing such conditions to engage in activities that would arouse their sex urge.

According to her, foreplay increases blood flow to the vagina and the clitoris and as a result increases the desire for sex.

Ukoh said other known measures include use of drugs that contain ingredients similar to the physical touch which also produces that tingly sensation in the clitoris.