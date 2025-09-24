GWR to Mandy Kiss: We won’t monitor your ‘100 men in one day’ attempt

Guinness World Records (GWR) has told Nigerian skit maker, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, better known as Mandy Kiss, that it won’t monitor her “100 men in a single day” attempt.

GWR is a British reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and extremes of the natural world

Mandy Kiss, the self-styled President of Olosho, had on her Instagram page on September 21, 2025 announced that she intends to sleep with 100 men in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Also Read:

She fixed September 30, 2025 for the attempt.

But responding, GWR said: “This is not a record we monitor.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']