GWR: Nigerian reattempts, sets record for longest trumpet playing marathon

A Nigerian trumpet virtuoso and influencer, Joshua Olusanya, has been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records as the holder of the record for the ‘Longest Marathon Playing the Trumpet’, following a previous disqualified attempt in February 2024.

Olusanya’s initial attempt was disqualified for disrupting his performance to drink water, an action not permitted under GWR attempt guidelines.

In the disqualification email, shared by Olusanya on social media on May 19, 2024, GWR wrote, ”We are writing to you with reference to your record attempt for Longest Marathon Playing the Trumpet.

“As referenced in the guidelines, rest breaks are the only time the claimant can take a bathroom break or sleep during the attempt.

“They may consume food and drink while the record is in progress, but this must not disrupt the flow of the attempt.

“As the participant drank water during the attempt, where the performance was disrupted, the attempt has been disqualified.

“Whilst we fully appreciate that this is not the decision you were hoping for, we trust that you will understand our position.”

According to Guinness World Records, Olusanya took on this challenge not only to set a record, but also to advocate for greater recognition of instrumental musicians, promote music education, and inspire aspiring talents worldwide to pursue their dreams with determination.

In May 2025, Olusanya again attempted a marathon trumpet performance which lasted 25 hours, 30 minutes, and 36 seconds from May 9 to 10 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olusanya shared the news after receiving an email from GWR confirming the approval of his record attempt.

The GWR message partly read, :Dear Joshua Olusanya, we are thrilled to inform you that your application for Longest Marathon Playing the Trumpet has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!

“Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing!”

Expressing his excitement, Olusanya announced the news on Instagram under his handle #officialbossboss, thanking his followers for their continued support, especially after his earlier setback.

“Official! I’m honoured to announce that I’ve set the First-ever Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Playing the Trumpet! A dream we collectively fought for.

“Thank you, Nigeria! We made history together,” he said.

