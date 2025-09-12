GWR: Influencers Enioluwa, Tomike cheer on Hilda Baci at world record jollof attempt

Social media content creators and influencers, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Tomike Adeoye, arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday to show their support for celebrity chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to cook the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice in Lagos.

The event, tagged the “Gino Jollof Festival,” features a massive pot measuring six meters wide and six meters tall, with 250 bags of rice being prepared for tens of thousands of attendees.

Over 20,000 people registered for the free festival, which aims to celebrate Nigerian cuisine on an unprecedented scale.En

“oluwa, who also supported Baci during her 2023 cook-a-thon, shared a video and photos of himself with the chef on Instagram, praising her determination and resilience.

He wrote, “There’s truly nothing you set your mind to that you don’t achieve. You’re such a go-getter — an incredible friend, an amazing sister, and one of the best things to happen to my world. I’m so proud of you.

“Today, as you break yet another world record, because I know you will- just know I’m cheering you on with all my heart.

“Wishing you all the success in the world, my love. I’ll be rooting for you every step of the way, no matter the distance. I love you endlessly. Go, Hilda, go! Go Hilda, go!”

In a separate Instagram post, actor and entrepreneur Tomike revealed she is anchoring the festival, describing Baci’s feat as “greatness happening in our generation.”

Tomike wrote, “Hosting duties for #GinoJollofFestivalwithHildaBaci.

“Hildabaci is set to break record and we’re here to witness greatness happening in our generation! We’re rooting for you Hilda! You’ve done it before; you will do it again with God on your side! Amen.”

Assuring her supporters and attendees, Baci promised a memorable culinary experience, “The meal will be amazing and hygienic,” she said, adding that Nigerians should expect a record-breaking taste of jollof like never before.

With cheers from celebrities, thousands of fans, and the weight of history on her shoulders, all eyes are once again on Hilda Baci as she takes Nigerian jollof rice to new heights.

