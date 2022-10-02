Guterres condemns attack on peacekeepers in DRC

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday’s attack on UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which left one Pakistani blue helmet dead.

The condemnation is contained in a statement signed by Guterres’ Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

“The secretary-general recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime under international law.

“He calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring those responsible to justice,” said the statement.

The UN chief expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the government and people of Pakistan, said the statement.

He reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to support the Congolese government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.

Twirwaneho combatants were suspected to have carried out the attack against a Company Operating Base of the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC in Minembwe of South Kivu province, according to the statement.

The Twirwaneho militia is one of over 120 armed groups in volatile eastern DRC.