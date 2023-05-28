Gusau, Sanusi celebrate Amaju Pinnick on national award of OFR

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has congratulated his immediate predecessor, Amaju Melvin Pinnick on the award of the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) bestowed on him by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.



“I am very happy to celebrate a goal-getter, an achiever, an accomplished administrator and an eminent world citizen, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on this award. He is quite deserving but I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for recognizing the hard work and diligence of Mr. Pinnick in Nigeria, African and world football.



“On behalf of the board, management and staff of the NFF, I congratulate Mr. Pinnick and I believe this prestigious National Award will serve as an impetus for him to do even more for Nigeria, African and world football.”



On his part, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi stated that the award is not only for Pinnick and his adorable immediate family, but also for all those who worked with him at the NFF, and the entire Nigeria Football fraternity.



“We are very grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for this award, because in essence it recognizes the work that football administrators are doing. Mr. Pinnick is a shining light for Nigeria and African football in the global space.”



Amaju Melvin Pinnick served two terms as President of NFF between 2014 and 2022 (the first to break the one-term duck since Sunday Dankaro in the 1970s), arrow-headed a leadership change at the Confederation of African Football, served as 1st Vice President of CAF and is presently Member of the FIFA Council – an exclusive club of 37 people who are the supreme governors of world football.



A vintage philanthropist through his Brownhill Foundation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has enabled the appointment of a good number of Nigerians into top offices and committees of FIFA and CAF.