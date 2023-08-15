Gusau praises First Lady for hosting Super Falcons

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has commended the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for hosting players and officials of the Super Falcons following the team’s historic performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

She treated the three available players and their officials to a state reception at the State House, Abuja on Monday morning.

In attendance were Team Captain Onome Ebi, midfield lynchpin Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, a number of technical and administrative officials, NFF President, NFF 1st Vice President (Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu) and General Secretary (Dr. Mohammed Sanusi).

Senator Tinubu hailed the Super Falcons for their outing at the biggest stage possible, saying their hard work, focus and determination were seen and appreciated by Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

She minced no words in saying they made Nigerians proud with their scintillating football and deserved to be honoured.

She also prayed for quick recovery for the mother of goalkeeper and on-field captain Chiamaka Nnadozie, who underwent medical operation last week.

The first-choice goalkeeper was therefore unable to attend the occasion as scheduled.

Gusau said the First Lady’s gesture was very encouraging and would certainly spur other National Teams, indeed other sports teams, to give their all when representing Nigeria at international level.

He said: “This kind gesture by the First Lady is heartwarming, and I must say that it is a super-incentive that will stimulate our National Teams to give their very best whenever they’re contesting major matches and championships going forward.

Also Read:

“The First Lady said very nice words to the players and they were quite happy.

“We thank her for the very kind gesture.”

Also in attendance were the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio.

Unbeaten in regulation time in all four matches they played at the World Cup, the Super Falcons exited the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat to England in the Round of 16 on Monday last week.