Gusau inaugurates, advises NPFL Board to take Club Licensing requirements as priority

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Wednesday inaugurated the new board of the NPFL – the elite division of Nigeria’s domestic football league – while advising the board to take seriously and without caring whose ox is gored, the issue of enforcement of Club Licensing requirements.

“Club Licensing is a fundamental football development trajectory that the new Board must take very seriously. Therefore, I charge the new board to set a target which must be met by all Clubs as a prerequisite for participation in the League. I also want you to set a percentage compliance on Club Licensing requirements for each Club, so that every season, you can measure the extent of adherence by each Club.”

On the issue of change of name, the NFF President insisted that the option must be tabled before the Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation for approval, and the necessary processes undertaken for a change to take effect.

In attendance were the Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye; Mallam Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu (Member); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Member); Daniel Amokachi (Member); Dr. Okey Kpalukwu (Member); Mallam Suleiman Umar (Member) and; Dominic Iorfa (Member).

There were also the Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barr. Danlami Ibrahim and the Chief Operating Officer, Prince Davidson Owumi.

The new NPFL board has a two-year tenure, same as the boards of the Nigeria National League, the Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One that were inaugurated the previous week.

Also in attendance were Comrade Philip Shaibu (Deputy Governor, Edo State); Dr. Emmauel Ikpeme (NFF Deputy General Secretary); Charity Kadiri (NFF Director of Finance & Admin); Coach Augustine Eguavoen (Technical Director); Yohanna Mathias (Deputy Director, Audit); Dr. Robinson Okosun (Deputy Director, Technical); Dr. Ayo Abdulrahaman (Deputy Director, Competitions); Mr. Danlami Alanana (Deputy Director, Competitions); Mr. Barnabas Joro (Deputy Director, Protocol) and; Mr. Nelson Ine (Representative of GTI).