Gusau hailed as enhanced indemnities for match officials become reality

The Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, has showered encomiums on the President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, for matching words with action with regards to enhancement of payments to football match officials in the country.

The Chairman of the Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee spoke following the actualisation of the promise.

Kalli said: “You will recall that at our Match Commissioners’ seminar in Abuja last month, the NFF President promised that indemnities paid to match commissioners and other officials would be enhanced.

“I am happy to report that this has become a reality.

“Officials for last weekend’s matches got the new improved rates.

“Most of them got their money before they arrived at their match venues.

“This is a step in the right direction for our football.”

Echoing the words of Gusau at the seminar, Kalli reiterated that to whom much is given, much is expected.

He added: “The enhanced package comes with responsibilities, as there cannot be benefits without responsibilities.

“We want officiating and match commissioning at our league and other matches in the country to improve greatly.

“There is now virtually no excuse for shenanigans.

“There must be high-level professionalism and a commitment to meeting the highest standards.

“We implore the Board of NPFL to maintain the enhanced payments and they will see wonders.

“Match officials now have absolutely no reason not to be fully focused on their match or not to upskill and bring new touches and flair to their work.

“We will continue to monitor our match officials and scrutinise their reports thoroughly, and those who fail to measure up will be excused without ceremony.”