Gusau congratulates Balele, Ubah, Adams on electoral victories

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Tuesday sent messages of congratulation to three prominent members of the Nigeria Football family who were triumphant in the national elections held at the weekend.



Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, the Chairman of the Katsina State Football Association and who is also Chairman of the NFF Committee on Youth Competitions, was elected to the House of Representatives from the Dutsin-ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Running on the platform of Labour Party, the General Manager of Remo Stars Football Club (a Nigeria Premier Football League team), Ekene Abubakar Adams beat all other contestants to win a seat to the House of Representatives from the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.



Also elected was the Proprietor of FC IfeanyiUbah and former Member of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. Ubah returns to the Senate of the Federal Republic having won the Anambra South Senatorial District under the flag of Young Peoples’ Party, YPP.



“We are happy at the triumphs of these members of the Nigeria Football family. We heartily congratulate them and wish them the very best as they become Federal legislators, with the opportunities to initiate legislation that will favour football and other sectors of Nigerian life.



“We will continue to pray for them so that God will give them the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to work assiduously for the development and real growth of Nigeria football while in the 10th session of the National Assembly.”