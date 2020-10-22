Gunshots are being fired by security operatives made up of operatives of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Correctional Service at the Ikoyi Correctional Center.

The incident, at about midday, later led to heavy smoke around the prison facility, which was believed to have been set on fire.

However, it could not be ascertained whether it was an attack by hoodlums or attempted jailbreak as two men were seen in a video on the prison roof.

The security operatives were seen firing in different directions as at press time.