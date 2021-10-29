Gunshots as Army, others quell disturbance at Edo prison

Thursday’s disturbances at the Nigerian Correctional Service’s custodial centre on Sapele Road, Benin, Edo State has been brought under control.

There was a skirmish at the centre when some awaiting trial inmates, especially recaptured escapees, started a protest which led to a confrontation between them and convicted inmates.

The recaptured escapees had earlier been remanded at the Sapele Road facility over their involvement in the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

They bolted away from the centre recently, but were brought back.

The service’s spokesman, Aminu Suleman, assured on Thursday that normalcy had returned to the facility.

He said things were brought under control with assistance of reinforcement from the command’s headquarters in Benin.

Suleman said: “There was no escape of any inmate and no death was recorded.

“Sister security agencies also showed solidarity by drafting their men around the outer perimeter fence to complement Correctional Service Armed Squad personnel and ensure total security of the custodial centre.”

Suleiman assured the general public that investigation into the incident had been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause of the disturbance.