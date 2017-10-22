Gunners invade Goodison Park

Everton vs. Arsenal

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 1:30PM

Both Ronald Koeman and Arsene Wenger are under pressure heading into Sunday’s (today) Premier League clash between Everton and Arsenal, but for very different reasons.

The Toffees play host at Goodison Park as they look to end a dismal run that has resulted in just two wins from eight top-flight matches, while the Gunners arrive on Merseyside needing to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Watford.

Heading into the season, Koeman would have been hoping to push his team towards the top six of the table given that the club spent in excess of £100 million bringing in new players during the summer window.

However, the Toffees have fallen below expectations, suffering defeats in half of their league fixtures, which has left the club lingering two points above the relegation zone.

Finding a season in recent years when Wenger has not been under pressure would be a hard task, but nowadays it seems that the Frenchman’s position in football is judged game by game.

In the league, September was a good month for Arsenal as they went on a four-game unbeaten run, but they were stopped in their tracks by Watford last weekend when they were undone by a late Tom Cleverley winner.

Facing an Everton team low on confidence could work in the Gunners’ favour on Sunday, but it also brings with it extra pressure considering that they will be firm favourites at Goodison.

Arsenal have struggled on the road this season, recording three defeats and one draw, with Liverpool and Chelsea among their opponents during that spell.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Baines, Jagielka, Keane, Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Lookman, Rooney, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal possible XI: Cech, Monreal, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin, Sanchez, Lacazette, Ozil.