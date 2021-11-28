Gunmen who attacked Jos Custodial Centre trapped inside

The gunmen who attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State in their numbers with sophisticated weapons on Sunday are stuck inside.

The was disclosed by the spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Francis Enobore, in a statement on Sunday.

Enobore said the invaders arrived at the custodial centre at about 5:20pm and immediately made for the main gate, where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

He said: “Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the centre.

“The situation is presently under control as the attacker’s firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies.

“Update will be made available as the event unfolds.”