Gunmen storm Ondo community, kill one, kidnap another

Some yet-to-be-known gunmen, on Thursday evening reportedly attacked some residents of Ayede Ogbese community, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the assailants killed one man, Okudili Okoro and and whisked away a trader, identified as Mrs Orogun, during the attack.

Both victims were said to be residents of the community.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman for the Ondo Police command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the hoodlums numbering 10 stormed the community to carry out the dastardly act at about 8pm on Thursday.

He said efforts were ongoing to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt and to arrest the perpetrators.

Ayanlade said, “I can confirm to you that yesterday (Thursday), at about 2030hrs, a woman was abducted at Ayede Ogbese while one individual was shot.

“Upon the receipt of this information, the commissioner of police, Ondo State police command, Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal, had directed all tactical commanders to do everything possible to rescue the said woman and ensure those responsible are brought to book accordingly.

“The 34-year-old man was shot dead at the scene.

“Mrs Orogun was whisked away by the gunmen, numbering about 10, in two vehicles, namely an unregistered Silver colored EOD Honda car that headed towards Akure after the operation and another unregistered grey colour unregistered Toyota Camry that’s also headed towards Owo after the attack.”

The PPRO added that the CP had visited the Ayede Ogbese and ordered all tactical commanders to do everything possible to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed.

