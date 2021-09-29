Gunmen storm Lagos church during service, kidnap man

Gunmen on Sunday kidnapped Ogbuagu Kingsley Kachi from the premises of a church in FESTAC Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State.

The abductors, said to be three in number, arrived at the church around 11am on Sunday in a Lexus vehicle.

Ogbuagu’s friends and family have taken to the social media to solicit help and any piece of information that can aid in securing his release.

A Twitter influencer, @SavvyRinu, wrote: “I never imagined I would be posting a missing person report about you.

“Name: Prince Ogbuagu Kingsley Kachi.

“He was kidnapped from his church premises today around 11am by unknown gunmen in a Lexus.

“Reach out to me if you have any information.”

Also, phone lines to be contacted have been put out for members of the public who may have information about the victim’s whereabouts.