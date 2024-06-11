Gunmen shoot two police officers, one other in fresh Imo attack

Suspected gunmen on Tuesday, reportedly shot two police officers at a security checkpoint on Owerri- Okigwe road in Imo state.

It was also learnt that one other person said to be a civilian was shot inside a house.

An eyewitness to the incident confirmed that it happened at about 6:25am at Akabo in Ikeduru Council Area of Imo state.

“This just happened now. Unknown gunmen have shot two police officers at Akabo in Ikeduru LGA. Also, a civil war was killed,” the eyewitness stated in a viral video.

The video showed two uniformed police officers lying helplessly on the ground and another body in a room.

Other eyewitnesses said that “Unknown gunmen in a vehicle driving roughly were shooting sporadically after killing the two police officers at a security checkpoint and also shot a man inside his house. They targeted the man and shot him.”

However, the residents have scampered for safety while shop owners out of fear were seen closing their shops.

Another resident who claimed anonymity for security reasons, said: “We are running. Nobody knows what is the next thing to happen.

“So we have to take cover for the moment until everywhere is calm. The best thing is to close your shop at the moment.”

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, as of press time, was yet to respond to the inquiry.