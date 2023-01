Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, stated on Sunday in Abakaliki that the police operatives were killed at a border community between Ebonyi and Enugu State.

“The hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles, drove into the police check-point and opened fire on the policemen.

“Three police personnel of `Operation Safer Highway’, were fatally injured and were later confirmed dead by medical personnel,’’ Anyanwu stated.