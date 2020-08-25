Two unknown gunmen on Monday shot and robbed a middle-aged man, Taoreed Alao, of a Bajaj motorcycle, two phones and N90,00 in Ibadan.

A witness to the incident, who did not want her name published, told newsmen that the victim was on a motorcycle heading towards Agodi Gate when the hoodlums intercepted and shot at him before dispossessing him of the motorcycle and valuables.

She said the two gunmen, who were also on a motorcycle, after the attack zoomed off, leaving their victim in a pool of blood.

According to her, a passersby who witnessed the robbery attack quickly rushed the victim to Adeoyo Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the robbery, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said the robbery attack occurred at 11:45am, opposite the office of the State Environmental Task Force, near the state secretariat.

Fadeyi, however, said that the victim was rushed to the Adeoyo hospital where he later died, adding that his corpse had been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

He said that the police command had commenced investigation into the robbery.