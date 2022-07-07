Gunmen shoot cleric, kill sons, kidnap daughter, wife in coma + Photo

Gunmen have attacked the family of the Pastor-in-Charge of EYN Church, Njairi, Mubi, Adamawa State, Rev. Daniel Umaru.

This was revealed on Facebook by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Hausa Christians Foundation, on Wednesday.

The post revealed that apart from shooting Rev. Umaru, the gunmen also killed his two sons and kidnapped his daughter, a development that has left the wife in coma.

The post said: “This is Rev. Daniel Umaru and his family, the Pastor in charge of EYN Church, Njairi, Mubi, Adamawa state.

“Last night, unknown gunmen stormed his residence, killed his two sons and kidnapped his 13 year old daughter. He was shot and left battling life in the hospital. The wife is in coma due to shock.

“Oh God save our nation from blood tasty people and heal our land.

“Oh Lord! Please help your children to remain focused in the midst of these challenges.

“Grant healing to your son and bring his wife out of coma. Give calmness to his daughter and rescue her unmolested for the sake of your glory.

“Amen!”