Gunmen set motorcycle, tricycle ablaze in Nsukka

Some gunmen suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday burnt a motorcycle and a tricycle oi Umakashi Road by Nsukka Building Material Market in Enugu State.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, revealed this development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Nsukka on Thursday.

The witness said the incident happened around 6am on Thursday when some gunmen on motorcycles with face mask, stopped the cycles.

According to him, they beat up the passengers in the motorcycle and tricycle before setting them ablaze.

“After setting tricycle and motorcycle ablaze, they waited for about 10 minutes before they zoomed off, shooting in the air,” he said.

NAN gathered that many shops, business centres, motor parks, banks, markets, schools, both private and public, did not open on Thursday because the news of the incident had spread within Nsukka town and environs.

When contacted, Charles lkema, Acting Chairman of Nsukka Building Material Market, confirmed the incident.

Ikema said he rushed to the market and ordered its closure following the early morning incident.

He said: “I did not witness the burning of motorcycle and tricycle by people suspected to be enforcing sit-at-home order, but l saw the tricycle and motorcycle set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“I ordered the closure of the market to ensure security of lives and property.”

when contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the State Police Command had not received official report of the incident.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra had earlier cancelled the fixed Thursday sit-at-home order in the South East due to the shift of Nnamdi Kanu’s court case from May 26 to June 28.