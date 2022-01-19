Gunmen release abducted wedding guests after payment of N7.5m

The four wedding guests abducted on Sunday by hoodlums around Isara area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State have regained their freedom.

One of the released victims, Folahan Akinsola, confirmed the development, saying they were asked to raise N60 million.

Akintola also denounced those using the social media to raising money for their release, adding that the N7.5 million ransom was raised among themselves and the companies they work for.

He said on Tuesday: “We were unable to get the whole ransom they demanded, but we had to face them with what we gathered.

“We ended up paying N7.5 million and they were released around 1am today (Tuesday).

“I didn’t follow them to give the kidnappers the money at the location they chose because I was advised that my face was all over social media.

“After they got the money, they released my friends.

“We already got back to the Divisional Police Officer in Isara to brief him.

“We also collected our car, but the faulty Toyota Corolla is still there.

“A friend of mine told me that some people we don’t know are taking advantage of my friends’ situation to post some account numbers to get money.

“We were the ones who raised the money alongside the company my friends work for, among others.”