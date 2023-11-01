Gunmen on reprisal kill 40 in Yobe

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed about 40 people in Gurokayeya village of Gaidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, reports the Punch.

About 20 of the victims were allegedly killed by the gunmen on October 30, while another 20 were reportedly killed on October 31.

They were killed by an explosive device suspected to have been planted by the gunmen.

While security agents told the paper that the first 20 were killed by the gunmen in a reprisal, a reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were killed for refusal to pay their harvest tax to the gunmen.

The source told The PUNCH via the telephone: “The insurgents stormed the village between 5 pm and 6 pm, called out the residents, gathered them at the outskirts and opened fire on them.

“Over 17 people died on the spot on Monday.

“The other about 20 were among those who drove from Gaidam and neighbouring villages to the affected village for the burial of the first 20, on Tuesday.

“When they were driving back home, their vehicle drove over an explosive planted by the insurgents; 10 died on the spot and about 10 died at the Gaidam Primary Health Care Centre, where they were rushed to after the accident.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the two incidents to The PUNCH.

Abdulkarim, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “The gunmen stormed Gurokayaye village at around 11 pm on Monday, October 30 and opened fire, which resulted in the killing of the village head and between 17 and 20 others.

“Two of those who sustained severe injuries are now receiving treatment at the Gaidam PHC and two others are now at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

“Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, the people, who had converged on the village for the burial of those killed, drove over a landmine, and 20 people died as a result.”

He described the village as a stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents, disclosing that troops have demarcated it as a: “No-go area.”

Abdulkarim gave The PUNCH a background to the incidents, remarking that they were reprisal by the suspected insurgents.

He explained: “This is harvest time, and the insurgents are used to going around the farming communities, collecting Jizya (farm produce tax). Recently, they stormed Tarmuwa axis of the state in this tax collection round.

“Following information revealed by the locals, security agents stormed the locality and engaged the unsuspecting insurgents in a serious gunfire exchange, as a result of which two of the gunmen were killed and four were arrested, as many escaped with gun wounds.”

“So, in reprisal, the gunmen descended on Gurokayaye village of Gaidam LGA where they killed the people I have just told you.”