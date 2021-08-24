Gunmen on motorcycle kill two policemen at checkpoint

Gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot dead two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, Kogi State.

According to information confirmed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Ede Ayuba, the incident occurred on Monday.

The policemen, who stopped the gunmen at Origa checkpoint along Kabba-Iyara Road at about 5pm, immediately opened fire.

While two of the policemen died on the spot, three were injured.

The remains of the two policemen have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Ayuba said: “It’s true.

“The police have since after the incident mobilised and seriously on the trail of the hoodlums who rode on motorcycle for the attack.

“We hope to get them as quickly as possible.

“Thank you for your concern.”