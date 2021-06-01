Gunmen have killed the Provost of the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Okiemute Mrere.

The Provost was reportedly murdered on Saturday night along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Mrere’s corpse was, however, discovered in the bush on Sunday.

The source said Mrere was riding in a Hilux van belonging to NIS when he was allegedly ambushed and shot to death.

Even after he was killed, his attackers were said to have bolted without making away with his service pistol as it was found on him when his corpse was discovered the next day.

But his official Hilux van was riddled with bullets, the source added.

The sources told The Sun: “The Provost of Nigerian Immigration service, Imo State Command, Okiemute Mrere, has been assassinated.

“He was killed on Saturday night.

“He was riding in his official Hilux van when he was attacked; they shot him several times judging from the bullet holes on his official vehicle.

“His corpse was discovered the next day, which was on Sunday morning.

“Nothing was taken from him, not even his service pistol.

“The command is quiet.

“There is panic as officers are dumbfounded with this tragic development.”

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Winifred Ogu, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said details of his death were still being investigated and as such she could not speculate.