Gunmen list nine local government areas for attack in Anambra

Gunmen have written letters to nine local government areas in Anambra State to be attacked soon.

The local government areas listed to be attacked are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

In a message to the LGAs, the anonymous group warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

“These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING,” the group wrote.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State police operatives, on Tuesday, neutralised hoodlums operating and enforcing the sit-at-home in the state.

The suspects were said to be operating around the Ogidi area on the second day of the sit-at-home when they confronted the security operatives.

It was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who said the command and other sister agencies had been on patrol to maintain law and order in the state.

Ikenga assured the people to go about their normal businesses without any form of intimidation, harassment or worry assuring them of adequate security.