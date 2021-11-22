Gunmen kill Zamfara governorship aspirant on Kaduna-Abuja Road

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State for the 2019 governorship election, Alhaji Sagir Hamida, has been killed by gunmen.

The aspirant was shot dead by gunmen who attacked travellers on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Sunday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered from the deceased’s elder brother, Kabiru Hamida, that Sagir was killed near Abuja while he was returning from the weekend.

Kabiru, who said the family members were still gathering details of what happened from the authorities and possible eyewitnesses, explained that details could only be made available by Monday.

NAN reports that Sagir Hamida, an Abuja-based businessman and former Director in the Federal Civil Service, aspired for the governorship of Zamfara State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2011, but lost at the party’s primary election.

He later defected to the APC and vied for the governorship position in 2019, but was allegedly shortchanged by the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari-led APC in the state from where he joined seven other aspirants to form the G-8, which protested and fought the Yari group up to the Supreme Court.

Hamida returned to the Yari faction of the APC in the state with the defection of the state Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, from the PDP to the APC to fight Matawalle’s leadership of the party in the state, a position he held till he was killed.

Also speaking on the development, the Director-General of Media to Matawalle, Malam Yusuf Idris, told NAN that the governor received the information with shock.

Idris said: “I can tell you my principal is still in shock since the news was broken to him that one of the illustrious sons of the state was killed.

“We shall furnish you on this tomorrow when we get more details because right now, the governor is in Abuja attending a crucial meeting.”