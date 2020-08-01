Gunmen have killed the village head of Odu community, Udege Development Area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Amos Ewa Obere, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the television station, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, confirmed this to it.

Longe said the killing occurred on Friday around 10pm when the perpetrators stormed the community and shot the deceased.

Longe noted that the traditional leader sustained a grave injury in his stomach as a result of the gunshot and was rushed to Mararaba Udege General Hospital for medical attention, where he gave up the ghost.

The police boss revealed that security has been beefed up in the area.

Obere was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and ward head of Odu and other surrounding villages.