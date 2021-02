Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two policemen in Anambra State.

According to available information, the incident took place on Wednesday.

The Policemen were said to have been attacked and killed along Ugandan, Nkpologwu Ekwulobia Expressway in Anambra State.

The Policemen were said to be inside their patrol van when they were fired at by the gunmen.

Three of their colleagues survived the attack.