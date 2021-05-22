Gunmen have killed two officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Anambra State.

While their rifles were taken away, their operational vehicle was set ablaze after a gun duel.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Okadigbo Edwin, said the incident happened in Nneyi, Umueri in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the State Commandant, David Bille, was collaborating with sister security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “Some yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked Civil Defence outpost in Nneyi, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, shooting indiscriminately.

“The officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel. At the end of the melee, two officers of the corps that sustained gunshot injury from the incident lost their lives.

“Regrettably, their rifles were carted away after which the official vehicle was set ablaze.

“The State Commandant, David Bille, has activated all apparatus in conjunction with sister security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.”