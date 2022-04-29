Gunmen kill two locals, one soldier in Plateau

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, says gunmen have killed two locals and a soldier at Rikwe-Chongu village of Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Media Officer of Operation Maj. Ishaku Takwa confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos, state capital.

Takwa said that the incident occurred on Thursday night, adding that OPSH deployed its troops to the community.

”There was a night attack in the area on April 28; our troops deployed to the community repelled the attack and in the process OPSH lost a soldier.

”Two other civilians died as a result of the attack as well,” he said.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the Iregwe Development Association, David Malison, said three locals were killed, one person injured and several houses razed.

He added that the attackers also destroyed many food barns and carted away foodstuff, animals and other valuable items.

Malison identified those killed to include; Markus Audu, 41, Yah Hwenke, 42 and Amus Kanga, 61.